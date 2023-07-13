Dozens of animals killed in fire at Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach: ‘It’s devastating’

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Dozens of animals killed in fire at Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach: ‘It’s devastating’

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 13 News

Animals killed in fire at wildlife center

Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a wildlife center to go up in flames Thursday morning killing dozens of animals inside. Kellie Cowan reports.

MADIERA BEACH, Fla. - The owner of the Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach is mourning the loss of nearly 40 animals after a fire tore through the facility at Johns Pass in Madeira Beach early Thursday morning. 

Firefighters say the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived around 3 a.m. 

Firefighters say they entered the facility and tried to rescue the animals inside, but the situation quickly became too dangerous for crews and they were forced to retreat. 

Images from SkyFOX show a massive hole in the roof of the building, which is where owner Sonny Flynn said her office was located and where the small mammals were housed. 

"Most of the enclosures are wood so I’m sure it went up very quickly," Flynn shared with tears in her eyes.

WTVT-Still-2023-07-13-07h07m27s973.jpg

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a fire at a Madeira Beach wildlife center. 

Flynn added that the wildlife center is home if 250 animals with the majority being small reptiles such as alligators and snakes. She also had about 40 small mammals at the facility and all of them died in the fire. 

RELATED: See some of the world's rarest reptiles at Madeira Beach's Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center

"It’s devastating," she said. "This is my life. I don’t have anything after this."

WTVT-Still-2023-07-13-07h07m31s866.jpg

Aerial footages shows a black spot on the roof of the wildlife center following a fire. 

According to the facility's website the animals at the center came from various places such as FWC, SPCA, wildlife rescues and individual owners who could not care for their pets. 

Flynn had been running the wildlife center for more than a decade. 

She said her goal was to educate the public about native Florida species as well as exotic animals. She also hoped to discourage people from getting exotic pets

The state fire marshal and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 