DPS: Lexus SUV's and property stolen from Ahwatukee mansion

DPS says a man and woman used a U-Haul truck in a break-in this past weekend, completely ransacking a Phoenix mansion, even stealing two cars.

Detectives say the suspects never returned the U-Haul truck but by the time of the arrests, you could barely even recognize the truck. Court documents also reveal how social media led to the crimes.

"[Because] their cars kind of started disappearing, and I thought well, maybe they broke down [or] maybe they rented a U-Haul truck to drive," one neighbor said. "And the next thing I know, after a few days, they were driving a plain, white pick-up truck."

This neighbor recognizes 27-year-old Brittany Rojas and 43-year-old Gabrial Golden and does not want to be identified. She tells us she noticed a U-Haul truck parked in the suspect's driveway. Inside of it, detectives say Rojas and Golden stole camping and skiing equipment from a Phoenix mansion near East Chandler Blvd. and 19th St. on Saturday, but that's not all. Golden is accused of stealing two Lexus SUVs after going back to the home multiple times.

On Tuesday, the DPS Vehicle Theft Task Force found Rojas driving away in the truck and Golden in one stolen Lexus nearby before arresting both of them.

"I mean, they were very nice," the neighbor said. "They told me they cleaned houses."

An employee of the burglary victim is now watching the house. He tells us Rojas cleaned the home before. Detectives say Rojas learned the owners went on vacation via social media and wanted to get stuff she left behind. We knocked on Rojas' door, but no one answered.

"I kind of expect just about anything anymore," Rojas said. "I'm sorry to say it."

Rojas has been released since her arrest. Together, the two suspects are accused of several felonies.