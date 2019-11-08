DPS pursuit involving Dodge truck ends near Interstate 17

A pursuit ended near 28th Avenue and Cactus, right off of Interstate 17 on Friday afternoon.

It all started on eastbound Interstate 10 at 91st Avenue where the driver of a maroon Dodge pickup truck exited to southbound Interstate 17, exited the highway, then re-entered on to northbound I-17. The driver then exited on Cactus Road and headed westbound, then north on 28th Drive to a parking lot near Larkspur Drive.

According to the Department of Public Safety, an unmarked car was following a stolen vehicle and requested a marked unit. The occupants of the vehicle are detained.

No names have been released in this case.

