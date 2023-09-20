DPS troopers used grappler to stop vehicle on I-10 in Tempe

A pursuit came to an end along Interstate 10 in Tempe on Wednesday morning after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers used a grappler device to stop a vehicle.

DPS says the incident began when troopers tried to pull over a woman driving a white car for speeding near Casa Grande. The driver did not stop, so troopers began following her.

Troopers used a grappler device to stop the car along westbound I-10 near Warner Road. After stopping the car, troopers approached the vehicle with their guns drawn and took the driver into custody. Five people were inside the car, DPS said.

No one was hurt.

The freeway was shut down due to the incident, but it has since been reopened.

A pursuit came to an end along Interstate 10 in Tempe on the morning of Sept. 20 after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers used a grappler device to stop a vehicle.

Where the incident happened: