Expand / Collapse search

Dramatic 'Hell's Gate' rescue caught on camera; teen killed in house party shooting l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 16, 2025 10:09am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

From the dramatic rescue of two people who survived a 377-foot fall off a cliff on State Route 88 to a shooting in the East Valley during a house party that left a teenager dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 16.

1. ‘Hell’s Gate' rescue caught on camera

Featured

Dramatic rescue on SR 88 highlights dangers of Apache Trail
article

Dramatic rescue on SR 88 highlights dangers of Apache Trail

A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Sunday morning after a car went over a cliff near "Hell's Gate" on State Route 88.

2. Deadly Mesa party shooting

Featured

Teen dead, another hurt in Mesa party shooting
article

Teen dead, another hurt in Mesa party shooting

A shooting at an early Monday morning party in Mesa left a 17-year-old dead and a 19-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

3. Welcome to the world!

Featured

Baby girl arrives on I-10 in Buckeye with firefighters' help
article

Baby girl arrives on I-10 in Buckeye with firefighters' help

A couple on their way to the hospital unexpectedly welcomed their second child on the side of I-10 in Buckeye after the mother went into rapid labor.

4. Rest in peace

Featured

Robert Redford, actor, director, Sundance founder, dead at 89
article

Robert Redford, actor, director, Sundance founder, dead at 89

Robert Redford, Hollywood icon and director, has died at 89.

5. College student expelled after Charlie Kirk rant

Featured

Texas Tech student expelled after video showing Charlie Kirk rant on campus
article

Texas Tech student expelled after video showing Charlie Kirk rant on campus

An 18-year-old Texas Tech University student is no longer enrolled at the university after a video appearing to show her mocking the death of Charlie Kirk went viral.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Mario to bring rain to the Valley
article

Arizona weather forecast: Mario to bring rain to the Valley

Rain chances will be increasing later this week in the Valley. On Tuesday, Phoenix will see a high of about 106 degrees.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews