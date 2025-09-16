Dramatic 'Hell's Gate' rescue caught on camera; teen killed in house party shooting l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.
From the dramatic rescue of two people who survived a 377-foot fall off a cliff on State Route 88 to a shooting in the East Valley during a house party that left a teenager dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 16.
1. ‘Hell’s Gate' rescue caught on camera
A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Sunday morning after a car went over a cliff near "Hell's Gate" on State Route 88.
2. Deadly Mesa party shooting
A shooting at an early Monday morning party in Mesa left a 17-year-old dead and a 19-year-old with life-threatening injuries.
3. Welcome to the world!
A couple on their way to the hospital unexpectedly welcomed their second child on the side of I-10 in Buckeye after the mother went into rapid labor.
4. Rest in peace
Robert Redford, Hollywood icon and director, has died at 89.
5. College student expelled after Charlie Kirk rant
An 18-year-old Texas Tech University student is no longer enrolled at the university after a video appearing to show her mocking the death of Charlie Kirk went viral.
Today's weather
Rain chances will be increasing later this week in the Valley. On Tuesday, Phoenix will see a high of about 106 degrees.