Dramatic 'Hell's Gate' rescue caught on camera; teen killed in house party shooting l Morning News Brief

article

From the dramatic rescue of two people who survived a 377-foot fall off a cliff on State Route 88 to a shooting in the East Valley during a house party that left a teenager dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 16.

1. ‘Hell’s Gate' rescue caught on camera

Featured article

2. Deadly Mesa party shooting

Featured article

3. Welcome to the world!

Featured article

4. Rest in peace

Featured article

5. College student expelled after Charlie Kirk rant

Featured article

Today's weather