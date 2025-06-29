Dramatic nighttime Salt River rescue footage released by MCSO

The Brief Body cam footage and 911 audio from a May 25 Salt River rescue were released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. A man became trapped in the river by thick brush at nighttime, and the sheriff's office credits community members and dispatchers for aiding in the rescue.



The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shared dramatic nighttime footage of deputies rescuing a man who was trapped in the Salt River and calling for help.

The rescue happened on May 25 at around 8:30 p.m.

What they're saying:

"MCSO Lake Patrol Deputies responded to calls of a man trapped and calling for help on the river. Battling a treacherous landscape and thick brush, our deputies pushed through every obstacle — fighting against the terrain and darkness to reach him in time," the sheriff's office said in a June 27 Facebook post.

It says this rescue wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for concerned community members who called 911 and the dispatchers who coordinated the rescue.

"Thanks to their courage and teamwork, a life was saved that night. This is a powerful reminder: when community and first responders come together, nothing stands in the way of saving lives," MCSO said.