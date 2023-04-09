Driver arrested after allegedly fleeing from Pinal County Sheriff's deputies, ramming into a cruiser

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A suspect was arrested after Pinal County Sheriff's deputies had some issues taking them into custody, eventually leading to a shooting, Sunday morning.

At around 9 a.m. on April 9, deputies issued an "attempt to locate" alert for a stolen car out of Pinal County. Officers with the Casa Grande Police Department spotted the car and contacted Pinal County deputies.

When authorities tried to stop the driver, they took off and then stopped on SR-87 near Desert View Road, reportedly reversed and rammed into a PCSO patrol car.

"The deputy fired at the suspect vehicle in an attempt to stop the threat to his life. The suspect was not injured by gunfire, and drove off," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found the car abandoned not long after on Gila River Indian Community land.

The suspect was found by officers with the Chandler Police Department near Hunt Highway and Gilbert Road around 1 p.m.

One of the deputies with PCSO was injured, but is going to be OK.

The suspect hasn't been identified.

Area of where the shooting took place: