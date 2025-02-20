Driver hurt after crashing into Phoenix house

The Brief A driver crashed into a home on Feb. 19 near 16th Street and Thomas Road. The driver is expected to survive. No one inside the home was hurt.



A driver is expected to survive after crashing into a home in a Phoenix neighborhood on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 19 near 16th Street and Thomas Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the scene and found a vehicle crashed into the house.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one inside the home was hurt.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what caused the driver to crash into the home.

Map of where the crash happened