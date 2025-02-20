Driver hurt after crashing into Phoenix house
PHOENIX - A driver is expected to survive after crashing into a home in a Phoenix neighborhood on Wednesday night.
What we know:
The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 19 near 16th Street and Thomas Road.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the scene and found a vehicle crashed into the house.
The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one inside the home was hurt.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what caused the driver to crash into the home.