Driver killed after car crashes into central Phoenix building, bursts in flames

A fiery crash on Sunday night south of the Arizona State Capitol left one person dead.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews on July 27 responded to 16th Avenue and Grant Street for reports of a car that crashed into a building at around 10 p.m.

Once at the scene, firefighters were met with heavy smoke and fire from the crash.

"The vehicle caused extensive damage to the exterior of the building making it unsafe to enter. Command went on a defensive posture for the initial fire attack. Once fire control was gained, crews were able to make access to the vehicle and found one adult that was pronounced dead at the scene," Capt. Daniel Lee said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A fiery crash just a few blocks south of the Arizona State Capitol on July 27 left one person dead. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

No firefighters were hurt.

What we don't know:

The driver wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate what caused the driver to crash into the building.

Map of where the crash happened