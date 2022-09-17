Driver shot, killed near I-10 in west Phoenix; no arrests made

Investigators are still working to figure out why a driver was shot and killed near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight.

Officers had been called to an area near I-10 and 67th Avenue for a crash just after midnight on Sept. 17.

They found two vehicles involved in the collision, and one of the drivers had a gunshot wound.

The driver, identified only as an adult man, died from his injuries at the hospital.

"At this time, detectives are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More Arizona headlines