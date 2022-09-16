Arizona troopers find nearly 300 pounds of meth during I-10 traffic stops north of Tucson

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Arizona DPS troopers found nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine during two traffic stops on I-10 on Sept. 7.

Arizona troopers seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine during two traffic stops on Interstate 10 north of Tucson, officials announced Friday.

In the first incident, an Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper pulled over a Chevrolet sedan heading west down I-10 near Marana on Sept. 7.

"During a consent search of the vehicle, troopers discovered approximately 30.45 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in non-factory compartments," officials said in a statement.

The driver, 61-year-old Jesus Enriquez, was arrested and booked into jail on drug charges.

Later that afternoon, a trooper pulled over a Chrysler sedan also heading westbound on I-10 near Red Rock.

"During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity," officials said.

A search of the car revealed 266 pounds of methamphetamine in the car. The driver, 23-year-old Carlos Celaya, was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail.

Both drivers are Tucson residents.

