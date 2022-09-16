Woman leads Arizona deputies on chase along I-10 with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car

A woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car.

The incident began after a Pinal County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a Dodge Charger that was "driving erratically" on Interstate 10 near milepost 204 at around 2 a.m. on Friday, officials said.

"The vehicle sped off and a pursuit ensued," read a statement from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

A Hyundai traveling "in tandem" with the Charger then reportedly tried to run the deputy's vehicle off the road twice during the pursuit.

Deputies eventually called off the original pursuit and continued to chase down the Hyundai.

Officials said the Hyundai tried to run down deputies setting up spike strips along the freeway during the chase.

Eventually, the suspect's car ran over some spike strips near I-10 and the Loop 202 interchange in Phoenix, and the chase came to an end at an apartment complex at 7th Street and Mulberry.

Authorities discovered that the female driver was smuggling two undocumented immigrants along with her 1-year-old and 5-month-old child.

Deputies say the driver's children were uninjured and are now in the care of law enforcement. The migrants were turned over to ICE.

The suspect was booked into Pinal County Jail. She faces aggravated assault, unlawful flight, endangerment and child abuse charges.

No names were released. No injuries were reported.

More Arizona headlines



