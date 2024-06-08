Child allegedly kidnapped by non-custodial parent: Peoria PD

article

Police in Peoria say they are looking for a two-year-old who was allegedly taken by a non-custodial parent.

The child was identified in a statement as Kirby Carr. She went missing on June 8 from her home in the area of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Speckled Gecko Drive.

"Officers learned the non-custodial parent arrived at this location for a supervised visitation with his 2-year-old child. Once the visitation concluded, the suspect fled the area," read a portion of the statement.

Kirby is described as a white girl, about 3' tall, weighing 35 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"Kirby was wearing a blue dress with a pink bow and a blue bow in her hair," police wrote.

The non-custodial parent has been identified as 52-year-old Kevin Carr. He is described as a white man, about 6'1" tall, weighing 140lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

"Kevin was last observed wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts," investigators say.

Carr was seen fleeing the area in a 2014 blue Fiat 500 with Arizona license plate M5A6EM.

"The Fiat has a dual silver strip across the top of it and a Milwaukee toolbox attached to the hitch. It is unknown where the blue Fiat went after they left the scene," a portion of the statement reads.

Anyone with information should call Peoria Police.

Area where the incident happened