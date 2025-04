article

The Brief An elderly man was hit and killed by a car on April 4 near Power and McDowell Roads. The victim was not identified. Police say the driver stayed at the scene.



What we know:

According to Mesa Police, the collision happened just after 9:30 a.m. on April 4 near Power and McDowell Roads.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene after the collision.

Southbound traffic in the area was blocked.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. Details on what led up to the crash are unknown.

Map of where the crash happened