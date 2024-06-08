Joshua Briese: Memorial held for Gila River police officer who died while on duty

article

An Arizona police officer who died while on duty was laid to rest on June 8.

Joshua Briese, who was a rookie officer with the Gila River Police Department, was shot and killed during an incident on the Gila River Indian Community. According to police, officers responded to reports of a disturbance and were met by a large crowd and gunfire.

Officer Briese was 23 when he died. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which also took the life of a 23-year-old named Alicen Apkaw.

The memorial for Officer Briese happened in Gilbert.

"Words like ‘integrity,’ ‘honor,’ ‘dedication,’ ‘determination,’ ‘courage,’ ‘compassion,’ ‘discipline,’ and ‘sacrifice’ were not just abstract concept to him," said one speaker at the memorial. "They were the hallmarks of his life."

The service was packed with those wishing to pay their respects, and it was followed by a ceremony at the church parking lot, which also had a 21-gun salute and a flyover.

Daylan Day was one of the many community members who attended the ceremony.

"Just to support the community and support the officers and support the family, that the main thing to let them know is there's people here that stand with you," said Day.

Day parents brought along with them American flags. They say it's important to teach their son the valuable role police play in the community.

"It's a big teaching moment," said Lindsay Day. "He needs to know these men and women give their lives for us daily, and the least we can do is support and give back."

"Josh, my friend, my hero, you're going to be missed. Rest easy. We have the watch. Thank you," Captain Kent O'Donnell with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office in Montana. According to Billings, Mont. television station KULR-TV, Officer Briese was originally from the Southeastern Montana city.