2 arrested in connection to deaths of Gila River Police officer, community member

Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection to the deaths of a Gila River Police officer and a community member.

The FBI announced the arrest on June 2, a day after Gila River Police Officer Joshua Briese and an unnamed person were killed in a shooting around 2 a.m. in Santan, which is located in District 4 of the Gila River Indian Community.

A total of six people, including another officer, were shot in the incident.

"Two subjects have been identified and were taken into custody yesterday. One is an adult and the other is a juvenile. Both are males and both are receiving medical care from injuries they received during yesterday’s shooting," the FBI said.

They haven't been identified. The FBI didn't say exactly what the two people were in trouble for.

The FBI and Gila River PD are investigating this incident.

"While the FBI does not comment on operational specifics, the FBI and Gila River PD are conducting interviews, gathering evidence, sharing information, and collectively working to identify all angles of the investigation. There is a widely variable pace to investigations given the need for methodical and thorough evidence-gathering," the FBI said.

Once the investigation is complete, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona will determine a "charging decision."

What happened?

According to police, officers responded to reports of a disturbance in Santan and were met by a large crowd and gunfire.

Six people were shot, including two officers. Officer Briese and an unidentified community member were killed.

Officer Briese had been with Gila River Police for less than a year and was still in training.