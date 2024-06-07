Man accused of murder in Queen Creek crash that left 4-year-old girl dead

article

A man arrested in connection to a crash that left a young girl dead in Queen Creek is now accused of murder.

The crash happened on June 5 at the intersection of Power Road and Hunt Highway.

Queen Creek Police say a car that was stopped at a stop sign was rear-ended by another vehicle that was traveling nearly 60 miles per hour.

Three people who were inside the car that was rear-ended, one adult and two children, were hurt. One of the children, a 4-year-old girl, was hospitalized where she died on Thursday. The girl was not identified.

Investigators say the driver who rear-ended the other vehicle, 33-year-old Jason Sanchez, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.11 at the time of the crash. He was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault and DUI.

"Due to the child's passing, the suspect will now also face an additional charge of second-degree murder," police said.

Map of area where the crash happened