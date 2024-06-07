Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Man accused of murder in Queen Creek crash that left 4-year-old girl dead

By
Published  June 7, 2024 12:45pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Jason Sanchez article

Jason Sanchez (PCSO)

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A man arrested in connection to a crash that left a young girl dead in Queen Creek is now accused of murder.

The crash happened on June 5 at the intersection of Power Road and Hunt Highway.

Queen Creek Police say a car that was stopped at a stop sign was rear-ended by another vehicle that was traveling nearly 60 miles per hour.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Three people who were inside the car that was rear-ended, one adult and two children, were hurt. One of the children, a 4-year-old girl, was hospitalized where she died on Thursday. The girl was not identified.

Investigators say the driver who rear-ended the other vehicle, 33-year-old Jason Sanchez, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.11 at the time of the crash. He was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault and DUI.

"Due to the child's passing, the suspect will now also face an additional charge of second-degree murder," police said.

Map of area where the crash happened