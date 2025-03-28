Biker group honors Emily Pike, indigenous teenager found dismembered 100 miles from her home

The Brief The body of Emily Pike was escorted by more than 100 bikers from the mortuary to her family home by the Redrum Indigenous motorcycle club, accompanied by supporters in the San Carlos Apache community she was from. The 14-year-old's body was found dismembered last month nearly 100 miles away from her home. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Justice Movement was also there to underscore other cases that are also unresolved.



A powerful scene developed in Globe as a procession of bikers and supporters escorted the body of 14-year-old Emily Pike from the mortuary to her family home.

The community is still searching for Emily's murderer as they prepare to lay her to rest this weekend.

Featured article

What we know:

The teen went missing from a group home in Mesa in January.

Her dismembered body was found along US-60 east of Globe last month.

There were a lot of emotions felt as Emily's body left the mortuary and started the journey to her final resting place in San Carlos.

What they're saying:

Emily's family were forced to bury her without answers as to who killed her.

Two of Emily's aunts, Trinnie Pike and Carolyn Pike Bender, shared a lot of fond memories of Emily and gratitude for the support their family has received since her tragic murder.

They remember her as a sweet, smiling girl.

"Every time we saw her, she just brought this joy and light to our family and to us," said Trinnie. "She was very nice, she was humble. She was kind. She smiled a lot and every time we saw her brought joy and this light to our family and to us."

"And I say it all the time that Emily is the spark that just turned into a flame and she just took off all over the world and she just lit up. That's just what I see here, she's bringing awareness," said Pike Bender. "We loved her. She was an excitement to us and she really was. We went shopping for her yesterday and gosh it was so hard because we were picking clothes out for her and we got sandals and we thought this could be her graduation dress, this could be her prom dress, this could be her sweet sixteen, something special."

Now, she will be laid to rest in the clothing.

Big picture view:

The full Indigenous community came together to mourn the Arizona teenager.

Belinda Begay came to Globe all the way from Tucson.

"Each and every family out there that is native knows that they're all our sons and they're all our daughters and we care and we definitely don't want anyone missing. We want to make sure that it's voiced out there that we are somebody and each and every one of us means something," said Begay.

Local perspective:

More than 100 bikers from the Redrum indigenous-based motorcycle club and other supporting groups escorted Emily's body by request of her family.

"We always look out for our own and take care of our own," said Kristopher Dosela, Spiritual Leader of the Redrum club. "If someone's in trouble we help them and you know, we support one another so that's what we're here to do, support emily with this last journey."

Attendees brought signs, wore t-shirts and decorated their bikes and vehicles with red handprints, the symbol of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Justice Movement.

The Redrum bikers were wearing scarves with that symbolic red handprint.

Dig deeper:

While the tone at the procession was one of sadness, it was also one of strength, as members of the San Carlos Apache tribe shared their mission to make sure Emily receives justice and no other person experiences this pain.