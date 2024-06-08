Overnight crash kills man in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police say they are investigating a crash early Saturday morning that left a pedestrian dead.

Per a statement, officers responded to the area of 29th Street and Thomas Road at around 2:20 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult male pedestrian, identified as 46-year-old Peter Klabanos, with serious injuries," read a portion of the statement. "Klabanos did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The vehicle involved remained on scene after the collision."

Investigators say based on preliminary information, Klanaros was crossing Thomas Road mid-block when he was hit by the car, which was headed west on Thomas.

"The adult male driver of the vehicle involved showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI, and subsequently released. Charging decisions will be made after toxicology is completed and the accident reconstruction process is complete. Speed also appears to be a factor in the collision," officials wrote.

Area where the crash happened