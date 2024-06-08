Arizona man killed in plane crash at Picacho Peak: PCSO

article

A Southern Arizona man is dead, according to officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, following a plane crash in Pinal County.

On their X (formerly Twitter) page, officials with PCSO said the man, identified as 68-year-old James Galvin of Oro Valley, was the pilot of a plane that crashed near the top of Picacho Peak. A hiker called 911 about the crash at around 7:25 a.m. on June 8.

"The small aircraft was occupied by only the pilot, who was pronounced deceased at the site of the crash," read a portion of the tweet.

The scene, officials say, will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In a statement, NTSB officials said the plane crashed under unknown circumstances.

"An NTSB investigator is en route to the scene and is expected to arrive this evening. Once on site, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation," a portion of the statement reads.

Meanwhile, FAA officials have identified the plane onboard as a single-engine Rans S-12XL Airaile.

Area where the crash happened