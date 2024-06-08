Slain Gila River police officer laid to rest; Pinal Co. crash kills plane pilot | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a memorial service for a Gila River police officer who died while on duty to a deadly plane crash in Pinal County, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 8, 2024.
1. Slain police officer laid to rest
Featured
Joshua Briese, a rookie officer with the Gila River Police Department who was shot and killed during an incident on the Native American community, has been laid to rest.
2. Shark attacks prompt beach closure
Featured
One woman lost the lower left part of her arm and two teenagers were injured following one of the shark attacks.
3. Pilot dead following crash in Pinal County
Featured
A Southern Arizona man is dead after a plane crash at Picacho Peak, according to sheriffs officials in Pinal County.
4. Chocolate bars sent people to the hospital: FDA
Featured
The edible chocolate bars are made with soy, milk and a "proprietary blend of nootropic and functional mushrooms." They have sickened eight people, with six of those hospitalized.
5. Gov. Hobbs' alleged ties with group home operator under scrutiny
This story was first published on our website on Friday, and is still receiving a lot of attention from our viewers.
Featured
The Arizona Attorney General's Office is investigating ties between Governor Katie Hobbs and the operator of a group home for foster kids, amid reports that the firm made donations to the governor's inauguration fund and the Arizona Democratic Party before getting a large rate hike from the state.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Weather Forecast - 6/8/2024