Expand / Collapse search

Slain Gila River police officer laid to rest; Pinal Co. crash kills plane pilot | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 8, 2024 6:46pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a memorial service for a Gila River police officer who died while on duty to a deadly plane crash in Pinal County, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 8, 2024.

1. Slain police officer laid to rest

Featured

Joshua Briese: Memorial held for Gila River police officer who died while on duty
article

Joshua Briese: Memorial held for Gila River police officer who died while on duty

Joshua Briese, a rookie officer with the Gila River Police Department who was shot and killed during an incident on the Native American community, has been laid to rest.

2. Shark attacks prompt beach closure

Featured

Popular Florida beach closes after woman loses part of her arm, teens injured in back-to-back shark attacks
article

Popular Florida beach closes after woman loses part of her arm, teens injured in back-to-back shark attacks

One woman lost the lower left part of her arm and two teenagers were injured following one of the shark attacks.

3. Pilot dead following crash in Pinal County

Featured

Arizona man killed in plane crash at Picacho Peak: PCSO
article

Arizona man killed in plane crash at Picacho Peak: PCSO

A Southern Arizona man is dead after a plane crash at Picacho Peak, according to sheriffs officials in Pinal County.

4. Chocolate bars sent people to the hospital: FDA

Featured

Microdosing chocolate bars sent 6 people to hospitals, FDA says
article

Microdosing chocolate bars sent 6 people to hospitals, FDA says

The edible chocolate bars are made with soy, milk and a "proprietary blend of nootropic and functional mushrooms." They have sickened eight people, with six of those hospitalized.

5. Gov. Hobbs' alleged ties with group home operator under scrutiny

This story was first published on our website on Friday, and is still receiving a lot of attention from our viewers.

Featured

AZ Governor Katie Hobbs accused in alleged 'pay-for-play' scheme involving group home operator
article

AZ Governor Katie Hobbs accused in alleged 'pay-for-play' scheme involving group home operator

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is investigating ties between Governor Katie Hobbs and the operator of a group home for foster kids, amid reports that the firm made donations to the governor's inauguration fund and the Arizona Democratic Party before getting a large rate hike from the state.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Weather Forecast - 6/8/2024