I-10 in east Phoenix shut down after crash involving trooper

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are shut down in Phoenix due to a crash involving a state trooper early Saturday morning, authorities said.

A trooper had been investigating a different crash at 40th Street when he was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. He was hospitalized but is expected to survive his injuries.

One other person was hurt in the crash but also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All traffic is being forced to exit at University Drive.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

