Plea deal reached in Cochise County election interference case: Arizona Attorney General

The Brief Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Failure or Refusal to Perform Duty by an Election Officer, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office. The crime is a Class 3 misdemeanor. Judd, along with another Cochise County Supervisor named Terry Thomas "Tom" Crosby, were indicted for alleged Interference with an Election Officer and Conspiracy, both of which are felonies.



Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said a plea deal has been reached with one of two defendants in an election interference case involving a southeastern Arizona county.

In a statement released on Oct. 21, it was announced that Peggy Judd entered a guilty plea in the case against her.

"Mrs. Judd acknowledged that she failed to canvass the election as required by law and agreed to plead guilty to Failure or Refusal to Perform Duty by an Election Officer, a Class 3 misdemeanor," read a portion of the statement. "Mrs. Judd will be sentenced to unsupervised probation for not less than 90 days. She will also pay a maximum $500 fine."

Judd is listed on the Cochise County Government website as one of the county's three supervisors. Her biography on the county website states that she has been a Willcox resident for most of her life, and once served as an Arizona state lawmaker in 2011 and 2012.

In November 2023, we reported that Judd, along with a man identified by the Attorney General's Office as Terry Thomas "Tom" Crosby, were indicted for alleged Interference with an Election Officer and Conspiracy, both of which are felonies. Like Judd, Crosby is a Cochise County Supervisor.

"The indictment filed November 27, 2023, in Maricopa County Superior Court alleges that on or between October 11, 2022, and December 1, 2022, Judd and Crosby conspired to delay the canvass of votes cast in Cochise County in the November 2022 General Election," read a portion of the statement announcing Crosby and Judd's indictments. "The indictment further alleges that Judd and Crosby knowingly interfered with the Arizona Secretary of State’s ability to complete the statewide canvass for the 2022 General Election, by preventing the canvass of votes from Cochise County from occurring during the time period required by Arizona law."

In December 2022, Cochise County certified election results only after a judge ruled Crosby and Judd, both Republicans, were breaking the law by refusing to sign off on the vote count by the deadline. Crosby and Judd said they weren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections. This prompted lawsuits, including one from then-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat.

Both Crosby and Judd had pleaded not guilty to the charges that were filed against them during a court appearance in December 2023.