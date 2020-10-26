Drugs found in child's Halloween candy after 'Trunk or Treat' event in Simi Valley

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
15
High Wind Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from MON 7:00 PM MDT until TUE 10:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind and Dust Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Freeze Warning
from MON 9:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Drugs found in child's Halloween candy after 'Trunk or Treat' event in Simi Valley

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

Staff photo: Halloween candy (Photo by Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Police are reminding parents to inspect their children's Halloween candy after a bag of prescription painkillers and an anti-anxiety drug were discovered in a child’s bag of candy after an event in Simi Valley Friday evening.

Simi Valley Police said that a mom reported the incident after taking her children to a "Trunk or Treat" event in the old Farmers Insurance building parking lot located at the corner of Cochran Street and Galena Avenue. She learned about the event on social media, which invited children in the neighborhood to get free candy at a drive-thru gathering, where treats were handed to participants through their car windows.

Police said the mom dumped her children's candy on the counter when they got home so she could spray it with disinfectant spray as a COVID-19 precaution. That's when she discovered a clear zip lock bag containing four circular blue pills and one white cylinder-shaped pill.

Authorities determined that the blue bills were Oxycodone, which is an opiate narcotic and the white pill was Xanax, which is a Benzodiazepine medication.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"These pills are very dangerous and would have a traumatic effect if ingested by children," Simi Valley Police warned in a press release.

It is unclear how the bag made it into the children’s candy supply.

Police recommend that parents go through their children’s candy piece by piece before they eat any of it, and throw out pieces out of the children’s sight that appear improperly wrapped or tampered with.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. At this time, no suspect has been identified.