Drunk driver strikes police squad; Middleton officer, dispatcher hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Middleton police officer and dispatcher are recovering from injuries after the squad they were in was struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Officials stated in a Facebook Post that the officer, who has 11 years of service, and the dispatcher, who has eight years of service, each suffered minor injuries in this wreck. 

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver of the striking vehicle for operating while intoxicated and other traffic offenses.

Middleton police squad struck head-on, February 15, 2022

Officials said this is the fifth Middleton squad car to be damaged in the last two years after being struck by subjects who were subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

