Dump truck goes over embankment in Yavapai County

A dump truck went over an embankment in Yavapai County on Tuesday afternoon, Arizona DPS says.

The Aug. 20 crash happened on I-17 near State Route 169 around 3 p.m. close to the Flower Pot neighborhood.

DPS says the truck went down about 300 feet. The truck was hanging over a culvert, which is a pipe or arched tunnel meant to funnel water.

The driver, DPS says, has non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Map of the area where the crash happened: