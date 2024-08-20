Dump truck goes over embankment in Yavapai County
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - A dump truck went over an embankment in Yavapai County on Tuesday afternoon, Arizona DPS says.
The Aug. 20 crash happened on I-17 near State Route 169 around 3 p.m. close to the Flower Pot neighborhood.
DPS says the truck went down about 300 feet. The truck was hanging over a culvert, which is a pipe or arched tunnel meant to funnel water.
The driver, DPS says, has non-life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on what caused the crash.