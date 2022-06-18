Earthquake rattles southeastern, Central Georgia

Some Georgians woke up very early Saturday morning to the ground shaking.

The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake about 20 miles west of Statesboro, Georgia near Metter, Georgia.

It happened around 4:05 a.m. and measured a 3.9 magnitude.

People have reported feeling the quake in Savannah, Bluffton, and Statesboro and as far away as Columbia, Augusta, Warner Robins and Atlanta, according to the National Weather Service.

There were no reports of any major damage caused by the quake.

This is the second day in a row Georgia has woken to an earthquake. There was a report of a small 2.5 magnitude quake centered near Harlem, Georgia, about 50 miles north of Saturday’s quake.

Saturday’s quake was centered about 155 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Those who felt the quake can report it to the USGS by clicking here.