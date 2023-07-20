Economic impact of filmmaking in Arizona: The latest numbers

Hollywood is returning to Arizona in a big way.

The Phoenix Film Office has released new numbers showing the economic impact of locally made films, commercials and documentaries in the city.

519 projects brought in $19.5 million, according to the data.

The office is seeing major companies shooting commercials in the Valley, along with documentaries about the heat.

According to Phil Bradstock with the Phoenix Film Commission, they're handling plenty of reality projects too.

"I've got one with a former NFL QB that's going to be coming in here at the end of the month shooting at the airport," said Bradstock. "Real housewives of Salt Lake City, they've come through here as well. We get a large chunk of them here in the Valley."

Arizona is now offering companies a tax break of up to 20% to film in the state.



