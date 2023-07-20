Economic impact of filmmaking in Arizona: The latest numbers

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Economic impact of filmmaking in Arizona: The latest numbers

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Economy
FOX 10 Phoenix

Economic impact of films in Arizona

The Phoenix Film Office has released new numbers showing the economic impact of films, commercials and documentaries in the city.

PHOENIX - Hollywood is returning to Arizona in a big way.

The Phoenix Film Office has released new numbers showing the economic impact of locally made films, commercials and documentaries in the city. 

519 projects brought in $19.5 million, according to the data.

The office is seeing major companies shooting commercials in the Valley, along with documentaries about the heat.

According to Phil Bradstock with the Phoenix Film Commission, they're handling plenty of reality projects too.

MORE: The next Hollywood? Arizona filmmakers build local movie industry

"I've got one with a former NFL QB that's going to be coming in here at the end of the month shooting at the airport," said Bradstock. "Real housewives of Salt Lake City, they've come through here as well. We get a large chunk of them here in the Valley."

Arizona is now offering companies a tax break of up to 20% to film in the state.


 