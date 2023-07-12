The next Hollywood? Arizona filmmakers builds local movie industry

"We get shows all the time. We have Netflix constantly, we have Discovery Channel, we have National Geographic out here," Kayla Windsor said. "We have basically every car commercial out here. We’ve had Stephen Spielberg and James Cameron who actually went to high school out here."

Movies like "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and "Psycho" were famously shot here in Arizona, but production companies started choosing other locations where they'd receive a tax incentive for going. Arizona got on board, offering companies a tax break of up to 20% for filming here.

"The tax incentive is how we can get bigger budget productions to come to Arizona," said Winsor, a cinematographer and producer. "Without it, we really don't have a chance."

An increase in movie production in Arizona could mean an increase in job opportunities for those in the industry.

"Arizona Filmmakers is a community of just passionate people that love the industry. You could be an actual filmmaker, an actor, or even someone who just loves watching movies," said David Navarrete and Steffan Collins.

Navarrete and Collins wanted to create a community of filmmakers and networking events to connect them. Navarrete, the owner of a branding media agency, and Collins, the owner of a production company, wanted to meet other people like them.

They partner with local studios, connecting high-level professionals in the industry with those still in school who are looking to break into the industry, and they all bring it to the Valley.

"You don’t have to go to Hollywood to make a Hollywood movie," Collins said. "So with everything moving around and not just being strictly in LA, it leaves room for people like Atlanta and us to blossom."