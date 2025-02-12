Egg prices soar as local bakeries scramble to adjust to consequences of avian flu

The Brief Egg prices have more than doubled since 2015 due to avian flu. Bakeries are among the hardest-hit businesses by the spike in prices and two local bakery owners spoke to FOX 10 about what they're going through. The demand for eggs, despite the high prices, remains just as high.



Eggflation continues across the country with local businesses, like bakeries, among the hardest-hit by skyrocketing egg prices.

Many are scrambling to make adjustments.

How high have prices soared?

By the numbers:

The numbers give you an idea of just how high eggs have got.

In January of 2015, the average price of a dozen was only $2.11.

This past January the price is nearly $5.00, more than double.

Local perspective:

No one feels it more than businesses who use them for nearly everything.

At Jewel’s Bakery and Cafe off Thomas and 42nd Street, the menu is gluten-free.

But there’s one ingredient that’s everywhere.

"We use eggs constantly. In nearly every single one of our dishes," said Julie Moreno, the owner of Jewel’s. "As a business owner, this egg crisis is really crazy."

As the country deals with a chicken shortage sparked by bird flu, egg prices have shot up.

"One day I looked and I paid $130 for 15 dozen eggs, which should typically cost 60 bucks," she said.

After last month’s egg bill, she cracked.

"In January, we spent about $4,300 on eggs alone," Moreno said.

It left her scrambling for substitutes like liquid eggs in some dishes.

Issues at other bakeries

Meanwhile, at Red Velvet Bakery in South Phoenix, store manager Emma Logston says they’ve had to raise prices slightly to adjust.

"Of course eggs are going to be located in every single baked good we make: our cupcakes, our cookies and so on. So the increasing egg prices do effect that," Logston said.

So far, that hasn’t dampened the demand for their sweet treats.

"I would like to thank our community for supporting us truly," said Logston.

How we got here

The backstory:

Of course, the main culprit of the price spike is the avian flu variant detected in a commercial flock three years ago.

If a bird is infected, the entire flock must be culled.

Disinfection protocols are also driving up overhead on farms too, adding to the increased price.

Still Americans love their eggs and demand isn’t slowing down yet.

Economists are unclear when prices will finally cool off.