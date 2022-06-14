2 El Monte police officers killed by 'coward,' interim chief says

Two police officers are dead after being shot during an ambush while in the line of duty in El Monte.

The El Monte Police Department responded to a call of a possible stabbing at a motel near Garvey and Central avenues Monday evening. Upon arrival, a gunman opened fire at the responding officers, El Monte city officials said in a press release.

Two of the officers were hit in the shooting and were taken to LAC-USC Medical Center. Medical personnel did everything they could to revive the officers. However, the two officers were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"They paid the ultimate sacrifice – serving their community, trying to help somebody," said interim El Monte police chief Ben Lowry. "Today, they were murdered by a coward."

The gunman was also shot and killed at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who is helping El Monte PD with investigations.

Officials did not specify how the shootings broke out in the first place or what ultimately killed the suspect.

Officials have not released the identities of the two officers killed in the line of duty. LASD Captain Andrew Meyer, however, said one of the El Monte PD officers was a veteran with more than 20 years on the force. The second El Monte officer was a rookie with less than one year in the department.

Following the deadly shooting, City of El Monte, El Monte Police Department and El Monte Police Officers Association released the following joint statement:

"There are no words to describe our grief and devastation by this senseless act as we learned about the passing of two of our police officers. It weighs heavy on our hearts and we are sending our support to their families. We would also like to thank the El Monte community and our surrounding government agencies for the outpouring support we have received in the last few hours."