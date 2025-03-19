Elderly man accused of exposing himself at bookstore's children section: Gilbert PD

article

The Brief Gilbert Police announced the arrest of 77-year-old Lauren Bauer. Bauer was arrested for his alleged connection with an indecent exposure incident on Feb. 16. The incident happened at a bookstore near San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.



Gilbert Police officials have released details surrounding an incident that led to the arrest of a 77-year-old man for alleged sexual indecency.

What we know:

Per a statement released on March 19, the incident allegedly involving 77-year-old Loren Bauer happened on Feb. 16.

The incident took place at a bookstore in the area of San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road. A Gilbert Police spokesperson said officers were called to the business at around 4:19 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who allegedly exposed himself in the bookstore's children's section.

What Police Said:

"The male subject, later identified as 77-year-old Loren Clyde Bauer, exited the bookstore and was seen driving away. Officers were able to locate Mr. Bauer’s vehicle and detained him shortly afterward without incident," read a portion of the statement.

Big picture view:

Gilbert Police officials said Bauer was booked into jail for alleged public sexual indecency and alleged public sexual indecency in the presence of minors.

Officials also said charges of alleged DUI and alleged possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle have been submitted to the Town of Gilbert Prosecutor's Office.

Area where the incident happened