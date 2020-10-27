Elton John Barbie: Mattel releases limited-edition doll

In a blend of two pop culture icons, Elton John has partnered with Mattel to release his very own Barbie doll.

Announced on Thursday, the Elton John Barbie doll honors “the extraordinary artistry and musicianship” of performers.

While the doll itself does not resemble the “Rocket man”, the classic Barbie will don a colorful “Elton” bomber jacket with star-printed sleeves and a rainbow-striped hem.

Adding to the look are her rainbow-striped boots, purple bowler hat and John’s signature pink, sparkly glasses.

“Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor,” Elton John said in a statement. “I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.”

Fans can purchase the doll for $50 on the official Barbie website, Amazon, Target, or Walmart.