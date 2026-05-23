'I killed him': New court audio reveals horrific details in Flagstaff toddler's death

The Brief A Flagstaff grand jury returned a 21-count indictment against 32-year-old Ochra Manakaja for murder, child abuse, and concealing a dead body. Court documents and newly released court audio reveal that Manakaja allegedly admitted to killing her 15-month-old son and storing his body in a freezer to hide the smell. Flagstaff police discovered the toddler's body inside a tote in a hotel room where Manakaja had brought her two other children, ages 7 and 9, to go swimming.



New court audio is revealing more about the case against a Flagstaff mother accused of killing her 17-month-old child and storing his body in a hotel freezer.

The backstory:

Ochra Manakaja, 32, is facing 21 felony counts in connection with the child’s abuse and death. Court documents say the child died on May 1, and Manakaja hid the toddler’s body inside a freezer for weeks to hide the smell, with prosecutors calling the offenses the most horrific imaginable.

On May 22, a grand jury returned a 21-count indictment charging Manakaja with murder, child abuse, and concealing a dead body.

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What we know:

During her first appearance before a judge on May 18, Manakaja was asked, "Miss Manakaja do you want a lawyer to help you with your case?" She responded with, "Yes."

"The nature and circumstances of this offense are among the most horrific imaginable," prosecutors said during the proceedings.

Court documents show Flagstaff police responded to a La Quinta hotel on May 17 after Manakaja called 911 and said her 17-month-old child was dead. When dispatchers asked what happened, investigators say she responded, "I killed him."

Officers then entered the hotel room and found the toddler’s body inside a tote.

Dig deeper:

During the court proceedings, it was stated that the "defendant took those two children to La Quinta Inn located at 1000 N. Bronco Way with their dead brother, frozen, wrapped in material, including duct tape and took them there to go swimming. It's unknown if they knew."

Two other children, ages 7 and 9, were also inside the hotel room when officers arrived, but police say they were not injured. Prosecutors say Manakaja also admitted to the crime in a note to her sister, writing, "I killed Zion. I abused him."

Hours later, she posted about it on social media.

"She was writing to a Facebook user saying things such as, quote, I'm done. Sorry. I confessed. I killed my baby. I abused him. He's dead," court officials said.

What they're saying:

Family members posted a photo to Facebook, calling it a heartbreaking loss that could have been prevented.

"There is zero doubt about defendant's guilt or the heinousness of her acts," prosecutors stated.

Map of the area where the hotel is located: