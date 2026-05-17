Infant found dead inside Flagstaff hotel room, 2 other children found safe
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - An infant was found dead in a Flagstaff hotel room on Sunday morning, according to Flagstaff Police.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a baby being possibly dead at the La Quinta Inn, located at 1000 N. Bronco Way, at around 9:36 a.m. on May 17.
The infant was found dead in a hotel room, while two other children were found in the room. Both of the kids were not hurt and are safe, the department said.
What we don't know:
Police did not announce any arrests or identify anyone involved. It is unclear how the children got into the hotel room.
What you can do:
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the police department at 928-774-1414 or contact Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.
What's next:
This remains an active investigation.
Map of the area.
The Source: Flagstaff Police Department