Infant found dead inside Flagstaff hotel room, 2 other children found safe

The Brief An infant was found dead inside a room at a hotel in Flagstaff on Sunday morning. Two other children were found unharmed inside the same hotel room and have been confirmed safe by authorities. No suspects have been identified or arrested, and police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators or Silent Witness.



An infant was found dead in a Flagstaff hotel room on Sunday morning, according to Flagstaff Police.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a baby being possibly dead at the La Quinta Inn, located at 1000 N. Bronco Way, at around 9:36 a.m. on May 17.

The infant was found dead in a hotel room, while two other children were found in the room. Both of the kids were not hurt and are safe, the department said.

What we don't know:

Police did not announce any arrests or identify anyone involved. It is unclear how the children got into the hotel room.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the police department at 928-774-1414 or contact Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

What's next:

This remains an active investigation.

Map of the area.