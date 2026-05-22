Flagstaff mom accused of killing her toddler, hiding body in freezer indicted by grand jury

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The Brief Ochra Manakaja faces 21 felony counts, including murder, child abuse and concealing a dead body, after being indicted by a grand jury, the Coconino County Attorney's Office said. Manakaja was arrested after her toddler was found dead inside a Flagstaff hotel room on May 17. According to court documents, the child died on May 1 and Manakaja hid the toddler's body inside a freezer for weeks to hide the smell.



A grand jury has indicted an Arizona mother accused of killing her toddler and hiding the child's body in a freezer for weeks.

Ochra Manakaja has been charged with 21 felony counts, the Coconino County Attorney's Office said. The charges include first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child abuse, and the abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

The backstory:

On May 17, Flagstaff police responded to the La Quinta Inn, located at 1000 N. Bronco Way. Once at the hotel, officers found a child dead inside one of the rooms. Two other children were also found inside the room, but they weren't hurt.

The next day, Manakaja was arrested and booked into jail. She's being held on a $1 million bond.

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Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Manakaja told police she threw the child out of frustration in late April. Manakaja said the child's condition worsened before he died on May 1.

Investigators say Manakaja hid the toddler's body in a freezer for weeks to hide the smell. She called 911 on May 17, and officers found the toddler's frozen body wrapped in plastic and a blanket inside the hotel room.

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What's next:

The Coconino County Attorney's Office says the next step in the case is Manakaja's arraignment. A date for the arraignment wasn't announced.

Map of the hotel where the child was found: