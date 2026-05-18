Expand / Collapse search

Mother of baby found dead inside Flagstaff hotel room arrested, police say

By
Updated  May 18, 2026 11:50am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
(previous report): Baby found dead in hotel room, Flagstaff police investigating

(previous report): Baby found dead in hotel room, Flagstaff police investigating

An infant was found dead at a Flagstaff hotel, and two other children were found safe in the same room. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns more, as police have yet to mention the parents or announce any arrests in the case.

The Brief

    • A 17-month-old infant was found dead on May 17 inside a hotel room in Flagstaff.
    • Police say two other children were also inside the room, but they were not hurt.
    • The infant's mother, 31-year-old Ochra Manakaja, was arrested and booked into jail. She's accused of murder, child abuse and the concealment of a dead body.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The mother of an infant who was found dead inside a Flagstaff hotel room over the weekend has been arrested.

The backstory:

On May 17, Flagstaff police responded to reports of a possible dead infant at the La Quinta Inn, located at 1000 N. Bronco Way, just after 9:30 a.m.

When officers got to the hotel, they found the infant dead inside one of the hotel rooms. Two other children, ages 7 and 9, were also found inside the room, but they were not hurt.

Related

Infant found dead inside Flagstaff hotel room, 2 other children found safe
article

Infant found dead inside Flagstaff hotel room, 2 other children found safe

An infant was found dead inside a room at a hotel in Flagstaff on Sunday morning.

Dig deeper:

On Monday, police said the infant's mother, 31-year-old Ochra Manakaja, had been arrested and booked into jail. She's accused of first-degree murder, child abuse and concealment of a dead body.

Ochra Manakaja

Police say no other suspects are being sought in the case.

What we don't know:

The infant's cause and manner of death are unknown. The baby's identity wasn't released.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call them at 928-774-1414. You can also call Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Map of the area where the hotel is located:

The Source: The Flagstaff Police Department and a FOX 10 report on May 17, 2026.

Crime and Public SafetyFlagstaffNews