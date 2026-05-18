Mother of baby found dead inside Flagstaff hotel room arrested, police say

The Brief A 17-month-old infant was found dead on May 17 inside a hotel room in Flagstaff. Police say two other children were also inside the room, but they were not hurt. The infant's mother, 31-year-old Ochra Manakaja, was arrested and booked into jail. She's accused of murder, child abuse and the concealment of a dead body.



The mother of an infant who was found dead inside a Flagstaff hotel room over the weekend has been arrested.

The backstory:

On May 17, Flagstaff police responded to reports of a possible dead infant at the La Quinta Inn, located at 1000 N. Bronco Way, just after 9:30 a.m.

When officers got to the hotel, they found the infant dead inside one of the hotel rooms. Two other children, ages 7 and 9, were also found inside the room, but they were not hurt.

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Dig deeper:

On Monday, police said the infant's mother, 31-year-old Ochra Manakaja, had been arrested and booked into jail. She's accused of first-degree murder, child abuse and concealment of a dead body.

Ochra Manakaja

Police say no other suspects are being sought in the case.

What we don't know:

The infant's cause and manner of death are unknown. The baby's identity wasn't released.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call them at 928-774-1414. You can also call Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Map of the area where the hotel is located: