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Seen on TV: May 18

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Published  May 18, 2026 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, May 18, 2026

Scottsdale Fire brush truck program

Honor Flight Arizona

Rural Stem Flower Farm

Food City

  • 1005 N. Arizona Ave.
  • Chandler, AZ 85225

Cutting Edge Components

Bite Nite

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews