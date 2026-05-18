Seen on TV: May 18

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Monday, May 18, 2026

Scottsdale Fire brush truck program

26380 N. Hayden Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

https://5280fire.com/home

Honor Flight Arizona

Rural Stem Flower Farm

20102 E Warner Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85212

https://www.ruralstemsflowerfarm.com/

Food City

1005 N. Arizona Ave.

Chandler, AZ 85225

Cutting Edge Components

2237 South 16th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85034

https://cuttingedgecomponents.com/

Bite Nite

1825 West Crest Lane

Phoenix, AZ 85027

bitenite.org

www.alsaz.org

Live-streamed video