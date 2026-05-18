Seen on TV: May 18
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For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Monday, May 18, 2026
Scottsdale Fire brush truck program
- 26380 N. Hayden Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://5280fire.com/home
Honor Flight Arizona
Rural Stem Flower Farm
- 20102 E Warner Rd.
- Mesa, AZ 85212
- https://www.ruralstemsflowerfarm.com/
Food City
- 1005 N. Arizona Ave.
- Chandler, AZ 85225
Cutting Edge Components
- 2237 South 16th Street
- Phoenix, AZ 85034
- https://cuttingedgecomponents.com/
Bite Nite
- 1825 West Crest Lane
- Phoenix, AZ 85027
- bitenite.org
- www.alsaz.org