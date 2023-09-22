Elvis tribute artists gather in Scottsdale for concert

If you are in Scottsdale the next few days, you may see a number of guys dressed as Elvis walking around.

The Arizona Elvis Festival is in town. While the King of Rock and Roll may be dead, his music and moves are still alive, and some of the best tribute artists from around the world are performing.

Kevin Mills is one of more than a dozen tribute artists performing. The women in the audience cannot get enough of him.

When he was 21, Mills won an international competition in Memphis, Tenn. Nowadays, he shared the stage with his son, Jordan.

On the other hand, one can say that Ben Thompson, who is from London, United Kingdom, "Can’t Help Falling in Love" with the crowd.

This is the firs time in Arizona for Thompson.

"We do festivals all over the USA and this festival is probably the biggest we do," Thompson said.

Another performer is Jacob Roman. He is among the younger slate of people performing.

"I was nine years old when my dad introduced me to Elvis," Roman said. "At 10 I saw an Elvis tribute show and I said I'm doing Elvis the rest of my life."

The guys are talented, which is why they say they’re not an impersonator.

"An impersonator kind of makes fun of Elvis," Roman said. "A tribute artist, we respect him and want to do it the right way and show people that Elvis is the king of rock and roll."

There are two shows on Sept. 22, and two more shows on Saturday at the Embassy Suites on Scottsdale Road.