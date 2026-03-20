Embassy Suites hotel in Phoenix evacuated after carbon monoxide was detected

Phoenix firefighters say carbon monoxide was detected on multiple floors of the Embassy Suites hotel near Central Avenue and Thomas Road on Friday.

"Command balanced the incident to a Second Alarm, and immediately initiated evacuation of the structure," said Captain Mike Johnson II.

Firefighters shut down the building's systems to mitigate the leak.

Officials say three people were transported to an area hospital in stable condition as a precaution. No firefighters were injured.

"Crews worked with hotel staff to ensure guests were able to retrieve their belongings and secure accommodations for the night," said Johnson.

Map of the area