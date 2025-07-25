Emilie Kiser's husband won't be charged in son's drowning: MCAO

article

The Brief Officials with Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that no charges will be filed in the drowning of Trigg Kiser. Chandler Police initially recommended charges against Trigg's father, Brady Kiser.



Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say the husband of a social media influencer will not be charged in connection with his son's drowning.

What we know:

In a statement, officials with MCAO said there is "no likelihood of conviction" in the now-former case involving Brady Kiser.

"Every case submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is evaluated using the same standard: whether there is a ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction,'" read a portion of the statement. "After careful review of the evidence submitted by Chandler PD, it was determined this case does not meet that standard. MCAO’s review of the case involved the attorneys assigned to it, along with highly experienced senior attorneys and the County Attorney herself."

The backstory:

On July 15, Chandler Police announced they recommended charges in connection with Trigg Kiser's drowning on May 18.

The incident, according to our initial report, happened near Gilbert and Riggs Roads.

"Chandler PD arrived on scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy that was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival," fire department officials stated at the time.

Trigg died six days after he was pulled from the pool.

Trigg's mother is Emilie Kiser, a well-known TikTok star with millions of followers.