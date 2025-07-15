Felony charge recommended in Chandler drowning: PD

The Brief Chandler Police say they have completed their investigation into Trigg Kiser's drowning death. Trigg died on May 18, 2025, six days after he was pulled from a Chandler pool. Police are recommending a count of felony child abuse against Brady Kiser.



Officials with the Chandler Police Department announced on July 15 that they have recommended charges in connection with a water-related incident that left a three-year-old boy dead.

What we know:

Per a statement, Chandler Police officials say they have completed their investigation into the drowning death of Trigg Kiser.

"Following a thorough review of the evidence, investigators have recommended a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady Kiser," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

The case, per a Chandler Police spokesperson, has been sent to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

"Due to the pending legal process, Chandler Police will not be providing interviews or further statements at this time," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

The incident, according to our initial report, happened near Gilbert and Riggs Roads on May 12.

"Chandler PD arrived on scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy that was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival," fire department officials stated at the time.

Trigg died six days after he was pulled from the pool.

Trigg's mother is Emilie Kiser, a well-known TikTok star with millions of followers.