Trigg Kiser drowning: New details revealed from the night of the incident

New details emerged on Thursday, July 17, regarding the May 12 drowning of 3-year-old Trigg Kiser, son of a famous TikToker, in Chandler.

What we know:

Trigg was found in a backyard pool at the family's home near Chandler Heights and Gilbert roads, and he died six days later.

His mother, social media influencer Emilie Kiser, who has millions of followers, was reportedly out with friends that night.

According to Chandler Police, Trigg went to play in the backyard after eating. Brady Kiser, the boy's father, told detectives he saw Trigg playing near the pool, which he said was normally covered, but became distracted by their newborn for three to five minutes.

He then found Trigg unconscious in the pool, pulled him out, and called 911.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is reviewing a recommendation from Chandler Police to charge Brady with felony child abuse.

The recommendation for charges comes after a two-month investigation that included interviews with both parents and examination of several security cameras on the property.

Dig deeper:

The case is under review for a potential child abuse charge based on criminal negligence. MCAO says the review process will take some time.

"Criminal negligence means that the person fails to perceive. So they don't perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the result will happen. I'm going to read directly from the statute here because this is what we're looking at when we're looking at these charges. ‘The risk must be of such nature and degree that the failure to perceive it constitutes a gross deviation from the standard of care that a reasonable person would observe,’" Mitchell said.

She likened it to a driver ignoring flash flood warning signs with a child in the car, a severe deviation from the expected standard of care that puts the child at risk.

When asked if someone had been successfully charged and prosecuted for a child drowning, Mitchell said yes, but a specific case did not immediately come to mind.

There are still unanswered questions, including why there wasn't a mandatory pool fence at the Chandler residence.

SkyFOX captured the Chandler home of Emilie and Brady Kiser following the May 12 drowning of their son, Trigg.