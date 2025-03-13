Expand / Collapse search
Emily Pike case: DCS opens licensing inquiry into Mesa group home where girl lived before she was found dead

By and
Published  March 13, 2025 7:08am MST
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix

Emily Pike: DCS opens inquiry into Mesa group home

Emily Pike was a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. Her body was found along the U.S. 60 on Valentine's Day in Gila County, more than a week after she was reported missing from her Mesa group home. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.

The Brief

    • Emily Pike, 14, was found dead near Globe after she was reported missing from her group home in Mesa.
    • DCS has opened a licensing inquiry into the group home, which is located near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road.
    • House Bill 2281 would expand Amber Alert and Silver Alert systems to include missing Indigenous people.

MESA, Ariz. - The Department of Child Safety confirms it has opened a licensing inquiry into the Valley group home where 14-year-old Emily Pike lived before she disappeared and was later found dead near Globe.

What they're saying:

A Senate public safety hearing was held on March 12 for House Bill 2281, which would expand Amber Alert and Silver Alert systems to include missing Indigenous people.

Supporters say the bill would help protect an underserved population, especially women and girls who go missing at a disproportionate rate.

HB 2281 has already passed in the House. If it passes the full Senate, it will head to Governor Katie Hobbs' desk for her signature.

Related

Emily Pike: Vigil held for Native American teen found dead in Gila County
article

Emily Pike: Vigil held for Native American teen found dead in Gila County

The San Carlos Apache Tribe community, and beyond, is mourning the tragic death of 14-year-old Emily Pike. She went missing from Mesa and was found dead in Gila County weeks later.

Dig deeper:

Amber Alerts cover children and have specific criteria that must be met before they are issued, so not all missing persons cases fall under Amber Alerts.

The backstory:

Pike was a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. Her body was found along the U.S. 60 on Valentine's Day in Gila County, more than a week after she was reported missing from her Mesa group home near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road.

What you can do:

The Gila County Sheriff's Office is leading Emily's homicide investigation.

If you have any information, you can call the sheriff's office at 928-200-2352, the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 505-917-7830, or San Carlos Apache Tribal Police at 928-475-1755.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a Senate public safety hearing that was held on March 12, and previous FOX 10 reports on Feb. 28 and March 4.

