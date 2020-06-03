Enjoy free fishing in Arizona on June 6

article

Arizona's free fishing day for 2020 is happening Saturday, June 6.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says no fishing licenses will be required for anyone fishing in any public water in the state. The free fishing day is part of National Fishing and Boating Week.

Other fishing regulations, such as bag limits, will still be in effect.

Children under 10-years-old can fish for free all year long in Arizona.

“Whether you’re an experienced angler who wants to introduce a newcomer to the sport, or someone who’s always been interested but never took that next step, this is an ideal time to head out to your nearest community lake,” said Christopher Cantrell, Arizona Game and Fish aquatic wildlife branch chief. “Or take advantage of cooler weather by fishing a lake or stream in Arizona’s high country.”

For more information on Arizona's free fishing day, visit azgfd.com.