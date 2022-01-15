Escaped inmate wanted for shooting New Mexico officer caught in Phoenix

article

A multi-state manhunt has come to an end after an escaped prison inmate wanted for shooting a New Mexico police officer was taken into custody in Phoenix.

Phoenix police got a tip and arrested Elias Buck, 22, of Durango, Colorado early Friday morning at a convenience store near 27th Avenue and Northern.

"When officers got there, Buck took off running but was quickly tackled by officers and taken into custody after a short struggle," police said in a statement.

On Dec. 27, Buck had scaled a fence and escaped from the La Plata County jail in Durango after being arrested Dec. 7 on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, the Durango Herald reported.

He was considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly shot a Farmington, New Mexico police officer multiple times more than a week later on Jan. 7 during a DUI stop.

According to Farmington police, the shooting occurred when the officer tried to detain Buck after seeing him and a female companion walking after a car in the area had been reported as possibly being involved in drunken driving.

Buck has been booked into Maricopa County Jail on several fugitive of justice warrants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

