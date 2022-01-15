Scottsdale man accused of orchestrating plot to kidnap ex-girlfriend, kill her dog

A Scottsdale man has been indicted after he allegedly hired two hitmen to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and kill her dog.

According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, 63-year-old Jay Borker paid two men $15,000 last summer to carry out the plot, not knowing they were undercover detectives.

Investigators say Borker thought killing the woman's dog would make her suffer.

He posted the cash bond and is currently on electronic monitoring. Borker is due back in court next week.

He faces money laundering, attempted kidnapping, conspiracy and second-degree burglary charges.

Jay Borker

