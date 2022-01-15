Driver wanted after north Phoenix hit-and-run leaves woman dead

article

Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run near 31st Avenue and Northern on Friday night.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. The woman was crossing Northern Avenue on the crosswalk when she was hit by a car heading westbound "at a high rate of speed."

The car, described only as a light-colored vehicle, fled the area and continued to head west down Northern.

The pedestrian was identified as 43-year-old Andrea Milligin. She died from her injuries at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

