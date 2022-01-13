Tempe City Council approves plan to direct some 911 calls to mental health workers, instead of police

Members of the Tempe City Council have come up with a plan to direct some 911 calls to mental health workers, instead of police. They say this will help them to operate more effectively.

The agreement between the Crisis Response Network and the police department, which was passed in a 7-0 vote on the night of Jan. 13, will change how mental health calls are handled, directing these people to the help that they really need.

"One of the things the City of Tempe continues to do is to put us in front of the pack, and really responding to community needs and concerns," said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

The plan involve training dispatchers, along with police, on how to respond to mental heath calls. If police are not needed for that particular call, dispatchers will connect the caller to someone from the Crisis Response Network.

"As we all know, we are trying to not escalate things to PD matters from time to time, so I think this is a great response, where we are trying to utilize crisis response person to help people in need with mental health issues," said Tempe City Councilmember Joel Navarro.

Councilman Navarro spoke out about the need for this program prior to the vote, explaining that it will help to pave the way forward, changing how mental health calls are both viewed and addressed.

"Having the ability to have someone there with our dispatchers, where they'll be able to have rapport with these individuals if they call 911 again to give them direct help," said Tempe City Councilmember Joel Navarro.

The agreement will cost $75,000 during a one-year contract period.

