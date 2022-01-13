Person detained after bringing gun onto Glendale high school, police say; campus put on lockdown

article

Glendale Police officials say they have arrested a suspect after an incident prompted a lockdown to be put in place at Copper Canyon High School.

According to a brief statement, a Glendale Police officer who was working as a school resource officer at Copper Canyon High School received information that a person who was not a school student was on campus.

After the person was brought to the office, police officials say a fight took place, but they are not sure if the fight was physical or verbal in nature.

"During the altercation, the suspect was detained and a gun was located," read a portion of the statement. "The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution and school staff and officers are working together to check every room."

Glendale Police officials say there is no other information to believe any other suspects were involved or outstanding.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

